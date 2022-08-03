West Virginia’s July revenues more than $92M above estimates

By Charles Young, WV News

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — West Virginia finished the first month of the new fiscal year in the black, according to the office of Gov. Jim Justice.

General revenue collections for July were $381.1 million — $92.4 million above estimates and 24.6 percent ahead of prior year receipts.

“I know it sounds like a broken record at this point, but now that we have this state’s economic engine going in the right direction, we have a lot of good news to report,” Justice said.

Total severance tax collections for all funds were $90.7 million in July, an increase of nearly 187% over last year, marking a state record.

Severance tax collections in July totaled $54.6 million versus $3.4 million in July 2021, a $51.2 million increase. Collections exceeded estimates by $51.6 million…

