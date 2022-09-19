West Virginia’s fourth certified therapy dog arrives at Pineville Elementary￼

By Mary Catherine Brooks, Bluefield Daily Telegraph

PINEVILLE, W.Va. — Pineville Elementary School rolled out the red carpet for River, a certified therapy dog, during a “Pup Rally” last week.

The 10-month-old yellow Labrador retriever took center stage with Wyoming County East High School band and cheerleaders providing fanfare.

Wyoming County Board of Education members, administrators, and several county and town officials participated in the celebration.

West Virginia’s first lady Cathy Justice, accompanied by Randall Reid-Smith, commissioner of the West Virginia Division of Culture and History, delivered River to the school.

River is the fourth certified therapy dog to be placed as part of the first lady’s Friends With Paws program, an extension of the Communities In Schools initiative…

