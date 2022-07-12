West Virginia’s first-ever charter schools are readying for fall

By Jim Bissett, The Dominion Post

MORGANTOWN, W.Va.— During her years at Parkersburg High in Wood County’s school district, Cheryl Stahle was lauded for her work as a classroom teacher and language arts specialist.

Come fall, she’ll again be at the head of the class — in cyberspace.

Stahle this month was hired as principal of the West Virginia Virtual Academy, an online charter school that launches in August, with an enrollment open to students from across the Mountain State.

She most recently worked as a teacher, academic coach and administrative leader at another such school in Pennsylvania.

Charter schools aren’t beholden to regulations and statutes regarding education. That doesn’t mean, though, Stehle said, that their academic enterprise is shoddy or sways too much to the free-form side…

To read more: https://www.dominionpost.com/2022/07/11/the-states-first-ever-charter-schools-are-readying-for-fall/