West Virginia’s education accountability system shows ‘work to do’￼

By David Kirk, Times West Virginian

FAIRMONT, W.Va. — West Virginia’s public schools are on the rise following COVID-19.

Wednesday the West Virginia Department of Education released the results of its yearly Balanced Scorecard accountability system. The scorecards evaluate schools on performance in English language arts and math, academic progress, four- and five-year cohort graduation rates, English language learner progress in the four domains of speaking, reading, writing and listening and student success.

Each area is rated one of four proficiencies they are, does not meet standard, partially meets standard, meets standard and exceeds standard.

Across the state, the only areas where schools meet or exceeded expectations were elementary ELA, elementary and middle behavior and graduation rates in high school. The rest of the reviewed areas either did not meet or partially met standards.

However, the WVDE noted improvements over the last two years, which were heavily influenced by COVID…

To read more: https://www.timeswv.com/news/local_news/states-education-accountability-system-shows-work-to-do/article_69e0d308-3470-11ed-9dc7-835711cfca7d.html