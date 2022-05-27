West Virginia’s bishop asks state leaders to ban assault weapons; U.S .Senators Manchin, Capito face calls for national change

By Ryan Quinn, Charleston Gazette-Mail

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The bishop of the Roman Catholic Diocese of Wheeling-Charleston publicly called Thursday for West Virginia state lawmakers to ban “assault weapons.”

“The governor should call a special session of the Legislature to ban assault weapons,” Bishop Mark Brennan said on MetroNews’ ”Talkline” radio show. “That’s a start. I’ve talked with hunters, they don’t use assault weapons to hunt deer, they don’t need them. Gov. Justice, call a special session of the Legislature to address this issue because what happened in Texas two days ago could happen in West Virginia just as easily.”

Jim Justice announced Wednesday evening that he was sick and being treated for possible Lyme disease. Spokesman Nathan Takitch said Thursday the governor is still not feeling well.

Brennan issued a statement Wednesday on the Uvalde, Texas, massacre of 19 children and two teachers. That statement called for action, but not specifically a ban on assault-style weapons…

