West Virginia Women’s Commission Hosts 2022 Legacy of Women Awards Ceremony

Press release from The West Virginia Women’s Commission:

CHARLESTON, W.Va. – The West Virginia Women’s Commission (WVWC) will celebrate the 2022 Legacy of Women Awards Ceremony honoring 11 West Virginia women on Friday, August 19, 2022, from 6:00 – 8:00 p.m. at Holiday Inn & Suites Charleston West in South Charleston, West Virginia. These prestigious awards highlight women who have shaped the state or nation and are role models for future leaders.

The Legacy of Women Awards are named after women of accomplishment in West Virginia’s history who personify the spirit of each award. This year’s awards and honorees: Lena Lowe Yost Educating Women Award – Tifani Fletcher; Helaine Rotgin Mountaineer Spirit Award – LaKeisha Barron-Brown; Susan Dew Hoff Business and Professional Job Pioneer Award – Tamara Eubanks and Consandra Leonard; Mildred Mitchell-Bateman Government and Public Service Award – Laurie McKeown and Jacqueline Proctor; Sarah ‘Mother’ Blizzard Labor Activist Award – Jessica Wilkerson; Ann Kathryn Flagg Artist or Art Supporter Award – Storm Young; Rose Gacioch Sports Champion Award – Lori Davis; Elizabeth Mason Harden Gilmore Diversity, Equality and Inclusion Award – Shanté Ellis; and Katherine Coleman Goble Johnson Women Making History Award for lifetime achievement – Dr. Sherri Young.

“There are many deserving West Virginia women doing incredible things for themselves, their communities, and their state, and I am thrilled the Women’s Commission will be recognizing 11 of them through this year’s Legacy of Women Awards,” said Julie Palas, WVWC Interim Executive Director.

Also occurring this month is WVWC’s celebration of Women’s Equality Day on August 26, which recognizes the passage of the 19th Amendment guaranteeing women the right to vote, and the Women’s Equality August Extravaganza Online Silent Auction with vintage, gently used and new items. The online auction begins August 17 and will close August 31. Individuals may participate in the online auction through the WVWC Facebook event, https://www.facebook.com/Womens-Equality-August-Extravaganza-Online-Silent-Auction-103357072481591, or through the WVWC website, https://www.wvdhhr.org/wvwc/.

Tickets for the Legacy of Women awards ceremony are $25. Advance reservations are required and may be made by contacting [email protected] or (304) 356-0625.