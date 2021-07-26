West Virginia woman shares ‘whistleblower’ story for National Whistleblower Appreciation Day

By Toni Milbourne, The Journal

SUMMIT POINT, W.Va. — When Teresa Tumblin secured a job with the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), she felt it was a dream come true.

Now, that dream seems more like a nightmare, as the Summit Point resident has spent the past seven years as a whistleblower when she saw things being done incorrectly within the National Name Check Program, where she was a quality assurance reviewer research analyst.

Within the department, checks are done to ensure that those seeking employment, or even political appointment, are vetted sufficiently, explained Tumblin’s attorney, Dan Meyer.

“Basically, this is the beginning of a background investigation, and Teresa found that it was not being done properly,” Meyer said.

“My job was to review the reports and make sure they were done correctly. I started finding discrepancies, where changes were being made to make individuals look good,” she said, adding that when she reported the discrepancies back in 2013, the process improved…

