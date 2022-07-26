West Virginia Waterfall Trail hits 10,000 Check Ins

Nominations are now being accepted for new waterfalls to be added to the trail

WV Press Release Sharing

CHARLESTON, W.Va. – Since its launch in early June, the West Virginia Waterfall Trail has received more than 10,000 participant check-ins in six weeks. With the success of the trail, the Department of Tourism is now accepting nominations for new waterfalls to be added to the trail.

“We started this trail because our research showed that folks love waterfalls. And wow – that’s really proven to be true,” said West Virginia Tourism Secretary Chelsea Ruby. “If you’re looking for a great summer activity, I encourage you to hit those Country Roads and start your waterfall hunt. There’s truly no better place to get out and explore than right here in Almost Heaven!”

Out of the twenty-nine included waterfalls, Cathedral Falls, Kanawha Falls and Blackwater Falls weigh in as the top three most-visited falls. Mill Creek Falls of Hawks Nest and Elakala Falls are also among the trail favorites, with visitor check-ins totaling close behind. If you’re looking for a hidden gem, check out High Falls of the Cheat, Seneca Creek Falls and Whitaker Falls for some of the least crowded spots.

The trail has been nationally recognized by national travel publications such as Travel + Leisure, USA Today, Southern Living and TravelAwaits, all of which have echoed that this trail is the perfect activity for anyone to add to their summer bucket list.

The Waterfall Trail is a simple process made possible by Bandwango, a travel technology platform that makes checking in at each location quick and easy. This trail featuring more than two dozen waterfalls rewards participants with exclusive prizes for getting off the beaten path and reconnecting with nature.

To get started, visit WVtourism.com/waterfalls and register to have the West Virginia Waterfall Trail passport delivered straight to your smartphone. As travelers explore each of the more than two dozen waterfalls featured on the trail, they can stamp their passports by checking in at each location.

The West Virginia Department of Tourism is rewarding waterfall chasers with exclusive gear along the way:

Check in at three or more waterfalls and receive a custom sticker.

Check in at 10 or more waterfalls and receive an aluminum water bottle.

Check in at 20 or more waterfalls and receive a waterfall wanderer t-shirt.

For more information on the trail or to learn more about nominating a waterfall, visit wvtourism.com/waterfalls.

To nominate a waterfall that’s not already included in the trail, please see the criteria for visitor-ready waterfall sites here.

To access the waterfall trail media kit, click here.