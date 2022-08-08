West Virginia voters will decide the future of state’s personal property tax

By Ben Conley, The Dominion Post

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — Money and control.

Those two things are at the heart of a constitutional amendment that will go before West Virginia’s voters on Nov. 8.

Amendment 2 — one of four that will be on the ballot — would give the state legislature the authority to change or eliminate personal property taxes

It is believed that if passed, there will be an immediate move to eliminate taxes on personal road vehicles, machinery and equipment, furniture and fixtures, leasehold investments, computer equipment and inventory.

A plan being circulated among the counties indicates those property taxes would be replaced by a fixed annual allocation from the state…

To read more: https://www.dominionpost.com/2022/08/05/west-virginia-voters-will-decide-the-future-of-states-personal-property-tax/