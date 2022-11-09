West Virginia voters reject amendment to give Legislature final say over curriculum and other state education policies

By Ryan Quinn, Charleston Gazette-Mail

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — West Virginia voters rejected Tuesday giving the Legislature final say over all state Board of Education policies.

According to MetroNews, with 96% of precincts reporting, the vote on proposed constitutional Amendment 4 failed by 14 percentage points, with 57% against and 43% for.

The state school board’s policies set what public school students are required to learn in social studies, science, English and math. These policies also include teacher training requirements, student discipline rules, sports rules, school building specifications, special education regulations, charter school guardrails and other issues.

The board is not required to submit its policies to state lawmakers for their approval. The amendment would have allowed lawmakers to directly set schools’ curriculum and alter other board policies…

