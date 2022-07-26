West Virginia voters face fate of four amendments on November ballots￼

By Charles Boothe, Bluefield Daily Telegraph

BLUEFIELD, W.Va. — Voters heading to the polls in November will decide the fate of four amendments to the state’s Constitution, two of which have already stirred controversy.

Secretary of State Mac Warner said that to become part of the State Constitution an amendment must pass by a majority of voters who cast a vote on the question.

Legislators voted in the 2022 session to add the amendments to the ballot.

“Voters are being asked to consider four separate amendments to the state Constitution,” Warner said in a review of the amendments. “Amendments to our Constitution should be carefully reviewed and considered by every citizen.”

The general election is on Nov. 8…

