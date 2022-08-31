West Virginia, Virginia joins 22-state coalition challenging Biden’s military vaccine mandate￼

By Charles Owens, Bluefield Daily Telegraph

BLUEFIELD, W.Va. — The attorneys general of West Virginia and Virginia have joined a 22-state coalition challenging President Joe Biden’s continued vaccine mandate on members of the U.S. military.

The two neighboring states, which are both now Republican controlled, have joined Alabama, Alaska, Arizona, Arkansas, Florida, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Missouri, Montana, Nebraska, New Hampshire, Oklahoma, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Utah and Wyoming in the amicus brief filing with the United States Court of Appeals for the Fifth Circuit.

The court filing is in support of the religious liberty of Navy SEALs and other U.S. Navy personnel seeking exemptions from the Biden administration’s continuing pursuit of universal COVID-19 vaccination, West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey said.

“We are asking the court to recognize the religious liberties these sailors enjoy in their decision not to get vaccinated,” Morrisey said in a prepared statement. “These brave men and women routinely put their lives on the line, and we should trust in their individual decisions — and not rely on unlawful mandates from this administration.” …

