West Virginia veterans voice concerns about medical center cutbacks

By Courtney Hessler, The Herald-Dispatch

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. — Hershel “Woody” Williams, America’s last living World War II Medal of Honor recipient, joined other West Virginia residents Wednesday in speaking out about proposed changes that would gut veterans’ hospitals across the state.

The proposals came by way of a report recently released as part of the 2018 VA Mission Act, which had been passed with hopes of modernizing facilities and realigning priorities.

The realignment means three West Virginia Veterans Affairs medical centers — in Huntington, Beckley and Clarksburg — are at risk of discontinuing inpatient medical, surgical and emergency medical services, along with more minor recommendations for smaller facilities. Those services would instead be outsourced to publicly accessible hospitals…

