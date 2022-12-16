WV News

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — West Virginia’s seasonally adjusted unemployment rate inched upward one-tenth of a percentage point to 4.1% in November, according to data from WorkForce West Virginia.

The number of unemployed state residents climbed 500 to 32,700.

Total employment declined 1,500 over the month. The national seasonally adjusted unemployment rate was unchanged at 3.7% in November.

Total nonfarm payroll employment rose 6,900 in November, with gains of 6,600 in the service-providing sector and 300 in the goods-producing sector…

To read more: https://www.wvnews.com/news/wvnews/west-virginia-unemployment-up-slightly-in-november/article_1b3e7d0a-7c7c-11ed-886a-2fa5a9b8f9ac.html