West Virginia Treasurer Riley Moore announces 2024 congressional run

By Steven Allen Adams, The Intelligencer

CHARLESTON, W.Va. – Following in the footsteps of his famous grandfather and aunt, Republican State Treasurer Riley Moore announced Monday he would seek election to West Virginia’s 2nd Congressional District seat in 2024.

Moore – now more than halfway through his first term as State Treasurer – spoke by phone Sunday prior to his official announcement Monday at noon at the Clarion Inn in Harpers Ferry, just down the road from his home in Shepherdstown. Moore said he was excited to take the next step in his public service.

“I’m extremely excited to be able to run for this seat and have the opportunity to serve in the House of Representatives,” Moore said. “I certainly think I’m the individual best positioned to run for this seat. My track record speaks for itself.”

Moore is no stranger to early campaign announcements, starting his campaign for State Treasurer within days of losing re-election for the House of Delegate in Jefferson County during the 2018 midterm elections. Moore is also no stranger to the U.S. House of Representatives. After attending college, Moore served as a staffer in the House for nearly a decade for the Committee on Foreign Affairs…

To read more: https://www.theintelligencer.net/news/top-headlines/2022/11/state-treasurer-riley-moore-announces-2024-congressional-run/