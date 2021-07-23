West Virginia Treasurer Moore warns about unclaimed property scam

By John Tyson, The Welch News

CHARLESTON, W.Va. – State Treasurer Riley Moore today warned residents about a potential scam call that could falsely claim to represent the Office’s Unclaimed Property Division.

The State Treasurer’s Office recently received a complaint that someone was calling residents identifying themselves as a representative of the Unclaimed Property Division and telling individuals they have funds available in their name. To obtain those funds, however, the individual is told they need to purchase a reloadable pre-paid debit card and mail it to an address so the funds can be added to it.

“Scammers frequently use the guise of legitimate initiatives like the Unclaimed Property program to attempt to deceive residents and swindle their money,” Treasurer Moore said. “It’s important to know that my Office will never ask someone to pay for an unclaimed property search or charge them to receive their funds.

“If anyone receives one of these calls, I urge them to write down the number and contact our Office to either verify the claim or report the scammer,” Treasurer Moore said…

To read more: https://www.welchnews.com/2021/07/21/treasurer-moore-warns-about-unclaimed-property-scam/