West Virginia tourism leaders see growth across state, discuss ways to continue

By McKenna Horsely, The Herald-Dispatch

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. — More visitors are coming to the Mountain State, tourism leaders say.

Growth and new efforts to support tourism in West Virginia were discussed in the Governor’s Conference on Tourism’s opening remarks Tuesday. Tourism officials from around West Virginia will be in Huntington on Wednesday for the event.

Chelsea Ruby, the Secretary of the West Virginia Tourism Department, said after the opening remarks that the Tourism Department has seen recent growth across West Virginia.

“Looking back over the last couple of years, West Virginia has really had a strong recovery. And the next couple of years look very, very bright,” Ruby said. “We continue to see a great deal of interest in the outdoors and mountain towns and uncrowded places, all things that we’ve got right here in West Virginia.” …

