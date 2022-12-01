West Virginia Teachers Unions Host ‘Listening Session’ At Wheeling Park High

By Joselyn King, The Intelligencer

WHEELING — West Virginia’s teachers unions want to know what the issues are in the state’s schools, what the schools are doing right, where they’re coming up short and how they can be improved.

On Wednesday, the West Virginia Education Association and the American Federation of Teachers-West Virginia jointly hosted a listening session at Wheeling Park High School. The unions want to gather information from the public that they will take to the Legislature when it convenes in January, said Tega Toney, vice president of the WV-AFT.

She was joined at the event by WVEA President Dale Lee.

But just five community members turned out for the discussion – West Virginia Board of Education member Dr. Jim Wilson of Glen Dale; Ohio County Board of Education member David Croft; labor leader Walter “Fuzz” LaRue; and teachers Brock Lowther of Bridge Street Middle School and Kallie Kastrevec of John Marshall High School…

To read more: https://www.theintelligencer.net/news/top-headlines/2022/12/teachers-unions-host-listening-session-at-wheeling-park-high/