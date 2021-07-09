West Virginia syringe law stayed as federal judge decides on injunction

By Taylor Stuck, The Herald-Dispatch

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. — Implementation of a law licensing syringe exchange programs in West Virginia is delayed as a federal judge contemplates further action.

The American Civil Liberties Union of West Virginia filed a lawsuit this month in the Southern District Court of West Virginia on behalf of Milan Puskar Health Right, a clinic running harm reduction services, including a syringe program, in Morgantown; Lawson Koeppel, president of the Virginia Harm Reduction Coalition, according to the West Virginia Secretary of State’s Office; Alina Lemire; and Carrie Ware.

Senate Bill 334 established a licensure program for harm reduction programs operating syringe exchanges. Programs must offer a full array of harm reduction services, and include restrictions that go against Centers for Disease Control and Prevention standards, such as a model in which for every syringe returned, the person is given a new syringe, and requiring syringes be unique to the program.

The legislation poses a $10,000 fine and potential legal injunction for any entity or person that fails to meet the numerous standards set in the bill…

To read more: https://www.herald-dispatch.com/news/syringe-law-stayed-as-judge-decides-on-injunction/article_fb53615f-9f42-5382-8da0-2ba4993135c1.html