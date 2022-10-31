West Virginia Supreme Court Justice C. Haley Bunn visits Martinsburg South Middle School￼

By Emily Keefer, The Journal

MARTINSBURG, W.Va. – West Virginia Supreme Court Justice C. Haley Bunn visited Martinsburg South Middle School on Friday to talk with students about her job and the court system.

About 230 students were in attendance over five different sessions in class periods throughout the day and got to hear from Bunn and ask her questions.

According to the official website of the Gov. Jim Justice, https://governor.wv.gov/, Bunn is a lifelong West Virginian, a native of Oceana in Wyoming County.

The article about Bunn was published earlier this year, when Bunn was appointed to fill the seat vacated by former Justice Evan Jenkins, who resigned to return to the private practice of law in February. Bunn was appointed by Justice in April…

