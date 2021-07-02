West Virginia Supreme Court Chief Justice Jenkins visits to thank employees in Hancock County Courts

The Weirton Daily Times

WEIRTON, W.Va. — West Virginia Supreme Court Chief Justice Evan Jenkins was in the Northern Panhandle Wednesday, visiting First Judicial Circuit Court Judge Jason Cuomo and expressing thanks to court employees in both Hancock and Brooke counties for their service during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“The Supreme Court is very grateful to all the West Virginia judicial employees who worked so hard throughout the pandemic to fulfill our Constitutional mandate that the courts be open to all. A victim of domestic violence or a child being abused, for example, needed access to the courts and our dedicated judicial employees were there to help.

“It was only through their outstanding service that we were able to keep courts operating, even in the face of an unprecedented national emergency,” said Jenkins.

He presented a special Certificate of Appreciation to judicial employees from the Justices of the Supreme Court…

