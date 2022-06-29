West Virginia still mulling legal ramifications of Roe v. Wade decision￼￼

By Charles Boothe, Bluefield Daily Telegraph

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — A special session of the Legislature to address the impact of the end of Roe v. Wade has not yet been announced as West Virginia leaders and attorneys examine legal ramifications, including an abortion law already on the books.

Gov. Jim Justice addressed the issue during his pandemic briefing Tuesday when asked what his personal views are on what the state should do on abortion rights.

“I don’t want to impose my feelings on anyone, but I stand firmly for life,” he said. “I also stand for logic and reason.”

Justice said all aspects of the impact of the Roe v. Wade U.S. Supreme Court decision, which puts the decision on abortion rights in the hands of each state, must be examined.

“This has to take some time,” he said. “We have laws on the books right now.” …

To read more: https://www.bdtonline.com/news/state-still-mulling-legal-ramifications-of-roe-v-wade-decision/article_1bf7925a-f729-11ec-9639-c783648a293c.html