By Candice Black, The Parkersburg News and Sentinel

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. — This weekend, the community got an opportunity to learn more about bees and purchase local honey at the West Virginia State Honey Festival.

For about 10 years, Matt Byrd of Harrisville has been beekeeping and harvesting honey with his Byrd’s & Bee’s Honey business. He first got interested after attending a beginners beekeeper course put on by the WVU Ritchie County Extension Service.

“When I went to college, I competed in a business plan competition and I won the West Virginia state business plan competition for my bees and it’s just been a lot of fun,” Byrd said.

By attending events like the West Virginia State Honey Festival, Byrd hopes it sparks interest in beekeeping and spreads awareness about saving the bees…

To read more: https://www.newsandsentinel.com/news/community-news/2021/08/west-virginia-state-honey-festival-buzzes-back-into-city-park/