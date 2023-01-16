West Virginia State Government Martin Luther King, Jr. activities outlined

Ecumenical Service at the West Virginia Culture Center starts at 9:30 a.m. today; live stream is available

WV Press News Sharing

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The MLK State Holiday Commission and the Herbert Henderson Office of Minority Affairs has announced the following schedule for today’s activities:

Annual Ecumenical Service

Video link: https://www.facebook.com/WVHHOMA/videos/2562472053900062 – This link is working.

The MLK State Holiday Commission invites the public to celebrate Martin Luther King, Jr. Day by joining the 2023 Ecumenical Service at the West Virginia Culture Center today.

Click image

This year’s Ecumenical Service features keynote speaker Asra Nomani, a native of Fairmont, WV.

Asra Nomani is Senior Fellow in the Practice of Journalism at Independent Women’s Network, the national grassroots and advocacy arm of Independent Women’s Voice.

A former reporter for the Wall Street Journal, Nomani is cofounder of Coalition for TJ, a group of parents and community members in Virginia that have brought a historic case advocating for academic excellence and equal rights to the courts. She is cofounder of the Pearl Project, an investigative reporting initiative, and cofounder of the Muslim Reform Movement.

The Ecumenical Service will also include a segment honoring the 2023 Living the Dream Award recipients. These awards are given to individuals who exemplify, through action or personal traits, the principles and ideals of Martin Luther King, Jr. in his pursuit of social change.

Viewing information:

Today, Jan. 16 – 9:30 a.m.

HHOMA’s Facebook Page – working

Governor Jim Justice’s Facebook Page

Governor Jim Justice’s YouTube Channel



January 23

7:30 p.m.

WV Public Broadcasting, the West Virginia Channel

The Herbert Henderson Office of Minority Affairs is committed to serving and assisting all underserved citizens across West Virginia ​and developing innovative ways to address issues affecting minority populations through conversation, education, leadership, and collaboration.