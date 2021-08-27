West Virginia singer signs recording, publishing contract with music company

By Jessica Wilt, The Journal

MARTINSBURG, W.Va. — Local singer Dawn Rix knew she had a deal on the horizon of some sort, but she wasn’t sure just what kind until she discovered her own good news on Facebook.

Rix recently signed a recording and publishing deal with Emanant Music.

“I saw it on social media,” she laughed. “That’s how I really found out it was a done deal. They posted it, ‘Congratulations, we just singed a reducing contract and publishing deal. Welcome to Emanant Music.’ That’s how I found out what kind of offer it was. I had been speaking to them on the phone about it, but they posted it before it was really legit.”

The contract comes as the culminating moment for a lot of good that’s been coming Rix’s way in her music career.

Wednesday morning, she happily chatted over the phone from a car, on her way to the Inspirational Country Music Awards alongside her friends Billy Gaines and Amy McAllister, the group nominated in several categories…

