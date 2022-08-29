West Virginia Sheriff offers safety tips for drivers, students around buses

By Edgar Kelley, The Inter-Mountain

ELKINS, W.Va. — With the new school year underway, local law enforcement officials not only want motorists to be vigilant while driving, but also are asking students to make sure they pay attention to their surroundings when outside.

“With school being back in session, everyone needs to slow down and pay attention while they are driving,” Randolph County Sheriff Rob Elbon told The Inter-Mountain. “Especially during those times of the day when buses are picking children up and dropping them off, because there are kids out everywhere. So people just need to pay a little more attention and slow down.”

Elbon said it’s just as important for students to pay attention when they are out walking in areas where there is traffic…

