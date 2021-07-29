West Virginia senators present $200K to help with Disability Action Center relocation efforts

By David Kirk, Times West Virginian

FAIRMONT, W.Va. — After being hit with heavy flooding in mid-June and pledging to forego expensive repairs to its building, the Disability Action Center is one step closer to having a new facility.

W.Va. Senators Bob Beach, D-13, of Morgantown, and Mike Caputo, D-13, of Rivesville, presented a check for $200,000 to Julie Sole, DAC director at the Marion County Commission meeting Wednesday. Under state rules, funds come from Charleston to counties, and then counties diburse funds to the end-user.

“The first allocation we were told we would have $44,000 each to allocate,” Caputo said. “Then that allocation went to $100,000 each after some accounts were swept. That’s when we upped the ante.”

After the flooding, the Marion County Chamber of Commerce quickly organized a meeting with local and state officials to brainstorm ways to help the DAC find a new location.

In that meeting, Caputo and Beach announced they would be donating discretionary funds to aid the DAC, but Wednesday, that number had risen to $200,000…

