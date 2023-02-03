West Virginia Senate sends its TikTok ban bill to the House of Delegates; bill to promote gas-fired power plants also advances

By David Beard, The Dominion Post

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — The state Senate passed its version of the TikTok ban bill on Wednesday and sent it over to the House, where its bill awaits Judiciary Committee review.

The TikTok bill was among several the Senate sent across the Capitol on Wednesday.

Both TikTok bills originated as identical bills submitted by the governor.

The Senate’s SB 426 says that the chief information security officer (CISO) will develop standards regarding banned high-risk technology platforms or products. All levels of government — local governments, K-12 schools, higher education, and state entities — must enforce those standards.

In addition, all levels of government “must remove, restrict, and ban those high-risk technology platforms or products that pose a cybersecurity threat from all government systems, services, networks, devices, or locations.” …

