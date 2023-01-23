West Virginia Senate sends Article V Constitutional convention bill and child violence prevention bill to House of Delegates

By David Beard, The Dominion Post

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — The state Senate on Friday approved a bill spelling out how the state would participate in an Article V Constitutional convention, and one requiring the state Board of Education to develop a program in dating-violence prevention and sexual-violence prevention.

Article V bills and resolutions are an annual occurrence in the Legislature. Last year, it sent to Congress HCR 31, asking Congress to call a convention of states to amend the Constitution to “impose fiscal restraints on the federal government, limit the power and jurisdiction of the federal government, and limit the terms of office for its officials and for members of Congress.”

Article V of the U.S. Constitution establishes two ways to amend the Constitution. First, two-thirds of both houses of Congress can propose amendments. Second, two-thirds (34) of the 50 states can apply to Congress to call a convention of states to propose amendments. HCR 31 took the second approach.

The new bill, SB 115, says the Legislature will designate one or more legislative committees for the purpose of communicating with other states and congressional delegations regarding the issues, rules and procedures of a convention…

