West Virginia Senate pushes abortion bill amendments, passage to Friday; opponents raise concerns about provisions, process

By David Beard, The Dominion Post

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – The state Senate pushed passage of the abortion law bill – HB 302 – until Friday, but it was still the chief topic of discussion on the floor Thursday morning.

Sen. Mike Azinger, R-Wood, offered the morning prayer and thanked God for the lives of all present and that their parents chose to have them. He asked that the senators would “protect the sacred right to life.”

That right is stated in the Declaration of Independence, he said, and in the Old Testament book of Jeremiah.

Azinger paraphrased Jeremiah 1:5, in which God tells the prophet, “Before I formed you in the womb I knew you; before you were born I sanctified you.” …

