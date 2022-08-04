West Virginia Senate plan to cut county taxes released￼

By Charles Boothe, Bluefield Daily Telegraph

BLUEFIELD, W.Va. — A plan to reimburse counties for lost revenue if the equipment and inventory and vehicle property taxes are eliminated has been completed.

Sen Chandler Swope, R-6th District, who has pushed for those taxes to end, said the move will not only bring more businesses into the state it will also save residents money in the vehicle tax and actually reimburse them for the tax they paid this year.

“As soon as the bill passes, we can write people checks to cover the money they spent on the vehicle taxes this year,” he said, putting money into residents’ pockets and helping the local economy in the process.

The move will also make the state more attractive for businesses…

To read more: https://www.bdtonline.com/news/senate-plan-to-cut-county-taxes-released/article_c811435c-1352-11ed-96f2-9fabc32aa39f.html