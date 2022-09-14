By Charles Young, WV News

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The West Virginia Senate passed a bill Tuesday that effectively bans abortion procedures in the state.

House Bill 302 passed by a vote of 22-7, with five members absent.

The bill would ban abortions from being performed or induced unless they are recommended by the “reasonable judgement of a licensed medical professional” for reasons such as non-medically viable fetus, ectopic pregnancy or medical emergencies.

Minors may seek an exemption for up to 14 weeks, Takubo said.

“For this exception, at least one of the following must occur: either 1) a report of sexual assault or incest must be made to law enforcement or 2) the patient must obtain medial treatment for the sexual assault or incest by a licensed medial professional…” he said…

To read more: https://www.wvnews.com/news/wvnews/west-virginia-senate-passes-abortion-ban-bill/article_2db7a492-3380-11ed-885c-3b29b80f5082.html