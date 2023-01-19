West Virginia Senate Judiciary Committee considers campus carry bill

By Steven Allen Adams, The Intellignecer

CHARLESTON, W.Va. – An unsuccessful bill that caused infighting among Republican lawmakers four years ago to allow college students to carry concealed weapons on campus is back, this time being considered by the West Virginia Senate.

The Senate Judiciary Committee recommended Senate Bill 10, the Campus Self-Defense Act, for passage, sending the bill to the full state Senate for consideration.

SB 10 would lift prohibitions on colleges and university students from carrying a concealed handgun on campus as long as they have a current and valid concealed carry permit beginning July 1, 2024. The bill prohibits the Higher Education Policy Commission, the Community and Technical College System of West Virginia, or college/university governing boards from restricting concealed carry on campuses.

Exceptions include prohibiting concealed carry at organized events at stadiums and arenas with more than 1,000 spectators, daycare facilities on campus, areas used by law enforcement, facilities with armed personnel and metal detectors, at formal disciplinary and grievance hearings, sole occupancy offices, at primary or secondary school-sponsored events on a college campus, at private functions, laboratories, and areas where patient care or mental health services are being provided…

