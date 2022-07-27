West Virginia Senate has other plans to reduce personal income tax, Governor Justice expresses frustration

By Lacie Pierson, Charleston Gazette-Mail

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Gov. Jim Justice’s personal income tax plan isn’t dead in the legislative sense, but its existence showed minimal signs of life Tuesday.

The West Virginia House of Delegates Finance Committee advanced Justice’s personal income tax rate reduction plan Tuesday, the second day of a special legislative session.

With little fanfare during their 30-minute meeting, members of the committee advanced the bill to the full House for its consideration.

The bill, which would reduce the state’s income tax rate by 10%, will be on amendment stage when the House of Delegates reconvenes Wednesday.

That was a few hours before Senate President Craig Blair, R-Berkeley, said he opposed Justice’s 10% personal income tax reduction…

To read more: