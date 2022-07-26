West Virginia Senate Finance originates, approves bill to enhance family planning, adoption resources

By David Beard, The Dominion Post

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – Gov. Jim Justice’s surprise move to add abortion legislation to the special session call threw the plans to deal with his personal income tax bill off the rails Monday. So, while House Health was dealing with the primary abortion bill, Senate Finance took up a companion piece.

The bill was a committee originating bill with no number – it will receive one when the Senate convenes Tuesday.

The bill has four parts. One deals with family planning services and mandates insurance coverage for vascectomies and tubal ligations. It prohibits prior authorizations, waiting periods and multiple office visits.

The second part codifies that adoptive families my access early intervention programs offered through the Department of Health and Human Resources – services already available to them, said DHHR’s Cindy Beane. Those services include Birth-to-3 and Right from the Start…

