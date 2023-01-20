West Virginia Senate committee advances bill that would subject PSC to legislative rulemaking review over chairman’s objections

By Mike Tony, Charleston Gazette-Mail

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — A West Virginia Senate committee approved a bill over the head of the state Public Service Commission’s objections Thursday that would subject rules and regulations promulgated by the PSC to legislative review.

The Senate Government Organization Committee advanced Senate Bill 245 to the full Senate despite objections from PSC Chairman Charlotte Lane that the measure would unnecessarily slow down her agency’s administrative process.

But committee members supporting the legislation said they viewed it as a welcome power shift from unelected PSC leadership to elected officials.

“I don’t want to say to my constituent, ‘Hey, it’s not in my hands. Go blame those folks at the PSC,’” Sen. Mike Stuart, R-Kanawha, said…

