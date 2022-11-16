West Virginia sees 2024 political races already heating up

By Charles Boothe, Bluefield Daily Telegraph

BLUEFIELD, W.Va. — Fresh off the midterm election, the political landscape for 2024 in West Virginia is already starting to take shape.

Rep. Alex Mooney, Republican-1st District, announced Tuesday he will run for the U.S. Senate seat currently occupied by Democrat Joe Manchin.

Mooney has been a critic of Manchin and his role in the passage of federal spending packages.

In an interview with the Associated Press before the general election, Mooney said a Senate race is something to consider. He said the Democratic Party in West Virginia is “nearly obliterated,” calling Manchin “out of touch.”

During the primary election earlier this year after West Virginia lost a congressional seat, Mooney was pitted against former Rep. David McKinley for the GOP nomination to run for the 1st District seat…

