West Virginia Secretary of State Warner may seek GOP nod to run for governor

By Charles Boothe, Bluefield Daily Telegraph

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — West Virginia Secretary of State Mac Warner is considering throwing his hat into the ring to run for the Republican nomination for governor in 2024.

Gov. Jim Justice’s term ends in 2024 and he cannot run for governor again.

“Come January, I will make a final decision, and I will make an official announcement of my intentions at that time,” Warner said in an announcement Tuesday. “I look forward to continuing my life of service, and to working to make West Virginia a better place to live, work and raise a family for generations to come.”

Warner said that since the mid-term election he has spoken to people across the state and received “very positive reactions” to accomplishments made in the Secretary of State’s office under his leadership. He was elected to his current position in 2016 by upsetting Democrat incumbent Natalie Tennant…

