West Virginia Secretary of State Mac Warner launches 2024 bid for Governor

By Steven Allen Adams, The Intelligencer

CHARLESTON, W.Va. – West Virginia Secretary of State Mac Warner is the latest Republican to throw his hat in the ring for his party’s nomination for governor in 2024.

Warner announced his candidacy for governor of West Virginia on Tuesday afternoon in front of the West Virginia Veterans Memorial on the grounds of the State Capitol Complex. Coming from a family long known for its military service, Warner said he is ready to lead West Virginia.

“The time is right,” Warner said to a crowd of more than 150 of supporters, friends, and fellow military veterans. “You, this community, our state and our nation has prepared me for this moment. I have the skills to lead West Virginia to its best days ever.”

Warner is in the middle of his second four-year term as West Virginia’s 30th Secretary of State, serving as the state’s chief elections officer and the state registrar of businesses. Warner was first elected in 2017 after defeating former Democratic Secretary of State Natalie Tennant by just 1.7% of the vote. When Tennant challenged Warner again in 2020, Warner won with more than 16% of the vote…

To read more: https://www.theintelligencer.net/news/top-headlines/2023/01/w-va-secretary-of-state-mac-warner-launches-2024-bid-for-governor/