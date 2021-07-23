West Virginia Secretary of State applauds long-time businesses, groups

By Warren Scott, The Weirton Daily Times

WELLSBURG, W.Va. — West Virginia Secretary of State Mac Warner acknowledged several Brooke County businesses and groups for their longevity, noting they have persevered through the Great Depression, two world wars, the Spanish flu and the more recent pandemic.

Drawing from registration records at his office, Warner presented Centurion Awards to Bethany College, Chambers General Store, Eagle Manufacturing Co., James Funeral Home, Municipal Mutual Insurance Co. of West Virginia, the Brooke County Review and Wellsburg Chamber of Commerce at a gathering Thursday.

The state official said the award’s name is fitting not only because it comes from centuria, the Latin word for 100, but also because Roman centurions, as the commanders of up to 100 soldiers, were known for their personal endurance.

Of recipients of the Centurion Awards, Warner said, “They have that ability to take a vision and put it into action and have it come to fruition.” …

