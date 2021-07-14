West Virginia school systems are requesting input on how to spend $739M in federal money; Kanawha alone is getting $82 million

By Ryan Quinn, Charleston Gazette-Mail

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The American Rescue Plan Act is providing $739 million to West Virginia county school systems, including $82 million to Kanawha County.

Through 4 p.m. Friday, the Kanawha school system is inviting public comment on its plan to spend that money. Comments may be emailed to [email protected] .wv.us

The plan addresses a litany of pandemic-related academic and mental health issues, including:

“Significant declines” in yet-unreleased state standardized test scores.

Particularly large learning gaps in third and fourth grades.

“All-time high” failing grades, particularly in middle school.

Attempted suicides.

The county school system said 167 high schoolers and 204 middle schoolers reported “feeling suicidal” during the two weeks preceding a March survey. Kanawha’s total fall enrollment was 24,700…

