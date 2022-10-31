WV News

LEWISBURG, W.Va. — More than 200 members of the state’s health care professions gathered Oct. 19-21 on the West Virginia School of Osteopathic Medicine campus for the 30th annual West Virginia Rural Health Conference, with 60 more people joining the event virtually.

The theme of this year’s conference was “Preparing Our Workforce and Empowering Rural West Virginia.” The event gave health professionals a chance to network and earn continuing education credits.

Rich Sutphin, executive director of West Virginia Rural Health Association, which organized the conference, noted that the event served as a forum to address the state’s medical needs.

“The conference helps us elevate the voices of the people doing the work on the ground,” he said. “It helps create connections to facilitate better outcomes and better access to health care in West Virginia, and it’s a low-cost way for rural providers and organizations to receive continuing education. Everyone enjoyed getting back together in person and networking, something we haven’t been able to do for over two years.” …

To read more: https://www.wvnews.com/news/wvnews/west-virginia-school-of-osteopathic-medicine-hosts-west-virginia-rural-health-conference/article_4d0bdd22-557c-11ed-a803-9f3faeabafdc.html