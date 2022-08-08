West Virginia School Board to consider superintendent’s transfer to School for Deaf and Blind￼

By Derek Redd, The Journal

MARTINSBURG, W.Va. — The West Virginia Board of Education could be looking for a new superintendent if it agrees to the current superintendent’s request to lead the West Virginia Schools for the Deaf and Blind.

Among the items on the board’s Wednesday meeting agenda is the consideration of State Superintendent of Schools Clayton Burch’s request to transfer from his current job to become Superintendent of the West Virginia Schools for the Deaf and the Blind. The potential employment of a State Superintendent of Schools is included in that item.

State School Board member Dr. James Wilson said it was Burch’s choice to ask for this transfer, and he has seen the superintendent focus keenly on the Romney-based school in recent months.

“I just know he’s been very interested in the school,” Wilson said. “He’s been up there a number of times this past year.” …

