West Virginia says vaccinations misreported by the CDC

By Joselyn King, The Inter-Mountain

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The Centers for Disease Control have been double-counting and misreporting the number of West Virginians getting COVID-19 vaccinations, state officials revealed Wednesday.

They placed the percent of eligible state residents receiving at least one dose of the COVID vaccine at just 64.4% after learning of errors at the CDC. Past data had shown more than 74% of West Virginians getting at least one dose of the vaccine.

“We have identified a problem with the CDC contractor data that was being provided to us, and it was specifically related to the Federal Pharmacy Program,” explained James Hoyer, director of the state’s joint interagency task force. “Since the first part of May, they have been double-counting numbers they sent us relating to the federal pharmacy program.

“It has made a significant impact on our numbers.”

He said a team of data scientists from the State Department of Human Resources and West Virginia University are now reviewing COVID-related numbers received from federal agencies to make certain no others are inaccurate…

