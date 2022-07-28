West Virginia sales tax holiday returns for back-to-school shoppers

By Katelyn Aluise, The Herald Dispatch

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. — Back-to-school shopping is just around the corner, and West Virginia’s tax-free weekend will return to provide relief to local families from Friday, Aug. 5, through Monday, Aug. 8.

The official West Virginia state sales tax holiday for statewide purchases will begin at 12:00 a.m. Friday, Aug. 5, and will end at 11:59 p.m. Monday, Aug. 8.

The holiday begins each year on the Friday before the first Sunday in August and ends on the following Monday, although last year was the first time since 2004 that the holiday was in effect.

Huntington Mall Assistant Marketing Director Summer Lovetro said that although the mall does not keep an exact record of foot traffic, a double to triple increase in sales for stores shows they all benefited from the tax holiday in 2021…

