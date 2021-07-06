West Virginia residents return to American pastimes for Fourth of July

By Greg Jordan, Bluefield Daily Telegraph

PRINCETON, W.Va. — American pastimes and festivities celebrating independence and freedom were enjoyed Sunday when outdoor events that were shut down last year by a pandemic were reopened to the public.

Fourth of July festivities featuring outdoor concerts, fireworks, and more were ready Sunday afternoon at the Anne S. Hunnicutt Stadium. Games, a hydration station set up by Princeton Community Hospital and the Princeton Health Care Center were ready along with a Kid’s Corner, the stage and concessions as guests started coming through the stadium’s gates. Many people were also attending a car show next to Princeton Senior High School.

By about 4:30 p.m., a good crowd was gathering while the day was still young, said Stacey Hicks of the Princeton Rescue Squad.

“It’s early in the day, but already there’s a bigger crowd than we’ve had in years past,” he stated. “Everybody’s glad to be out.” …

To read more: https://www.bdtonline.com/news/residents-return-to-american-pastimes-for-fourth-of-july/article_5d9b4f86-ddf7-11eb-9e70-df405a7836be.html