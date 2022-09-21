By Charles Young, WV News

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — West Virginia has reached settlements with Walmart and CVS Pharmacy over the stores’ role in the opioid crisis, Attorney General Patrick Morrisey said Tuesday.

The settlements are expected to “add up to a minimum of $147.5 million,” Morrisey said during a press conference.

“This is, once again, putting West Virginia in a position to be first in the nation in terms of per capita opioid settlements,” he said. “There has been a very consistent strategy to make sure West Virginia is No. 1 in the nation so we can fix these terrible problems that have been afflicting our state for far too long.”

Walmart agreed to a settlement of $65.07 million, while CVS agreed to an $82.5 million settlement, according to a press release issued by the Attorney General’s Office following the announcement…

To read more: https://www.wvnews.com/news/wvnews/west-virginia-reaches-opioid-settlements-with-wal-mart-cvs/article_80d19ed0-3911-11ed-a307-6f0f4dac0f5f.html