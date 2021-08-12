West Virginia pushes for data and booster shots

By Joselyn King, For The Inter-Mountain

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — West Virginia is continuing to push for a “Battlefield Booster Assessment” program that could lead to an additional COVID vaccination for state residents.

The program was discussed during Gov. Jim Justice’s briefing with reporters on Wednesday. The Battlefield Assessment Program would be an opportunity for those over age 60 — vaccinated against COVID for more than six months — to volunteer to have their blood drawn and have their antibody levels measured.

The data would be used to assess the need for COVID booster shots.

Justice said he met with Joint Interagency Task Force Director James Hoyer and state COVID-19 czar Clay Marsh in Morgantown on Tuesday, and after discussion, the group was all but ready to begin dispensing booster shots. But Justice said since then Hoyer has told him the move could be cumbersome…

