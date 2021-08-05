West Virginia Public Service Commission approves keeping Mitchell plant operational through 2040, electric rate hike

By Mike Tony, Charleston Gazette-Mail

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — West Virginia state utility regulators have approved environmental compliance upgrades to keep three American Electric Power-controlled in-state coal-fired power plants federally compliant and operating through 2040.

The West Virginia Public Service Commission on Wednesday approved a request by Appalachian Power and Wheeling Power to implement and recover costs for the upgrades at the John Amos, Mountaineer and Mitchell coal-fired generating plants in Putnam, Mason and Marshall counties, respectively.

The commission also approved a surcharge for the companies to recover construction costs that will result in an increase of about 38 cents on monthly bills for the average residential customer using 1,000 kilowatts a month starting Sept. 1.

The commission’s order comes despite a ruling from Kentucky state utility regulators last month rejecting a request by Kentucky Power, another American Electric Power subsidiary and 50% owner of the Mitchell plant, to implement and recover costs for the upgrades at the 50-year-old facility near Moundsville…

To read more: https://www.wvgazettemail.com/news/energy_and_environment/wv-public-service-commission-approves-keeping-mitchell-plant-operational-through-2040-electric-rate-hike/article_14da3378-33f0-5fe8-82a5-52a7230d32f6.html