West Virginia printing company celebrates end of first exhibit￼

By Savanna Shriver, Times West Virginian

FAIRMONT, W.Va. — Base Camp Printing highlights the beauty of West Virginia, without leaving the state.

Thursday evening, the two sisters behind the letterpress printing company, Emily and Betsy Sokolosky, joined community members and Fairmont State University students and professors for a closing ceremony of their first exhibit. The exhibit has been on display in Wallman Hall at Fairmont State since August, and it will conclude on Oct. 7.

In 2016, after learning how to screen print at West Virginia University and working at Kin Ship Goods, a boutique in Charleston, Emily started Base Camp Printing inside of the boutique. Betsy joined her six months later. They are Charleston natives and have a store located on the west side of town, at 613 Tennessee Ave. They specialize in custom made posters, buttons, stickers and cards.

Everything they make is designed using old-school printing machines, oil-based paint used for screen printing and linoleum blocks — which are carved out by hand. Their art includes themes of activism, consumerism and West Virginia culture…

